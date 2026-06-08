Private School Students Eligible For Admission In Sandipani Schools: New Guidelines Issued | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has lifted restrictions on the admission of private school students in Sandipani Schools.

Under the revised guidelines issued by the department, students from private schools will now be eligible for admission against additional seats based on merit.

The move marks a change from the earlier policy, under which admissions were largely restricted to students from nearby government schools.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), students from both government and private schools will be eligible for admission to Class 6 to 11 against vacant seats after accommodating students from designated government schools.

Admissions will be granted based on merit, while entrance examinations may be introduced in the coming years.

The department has clarified that students from nearby government schools will continue to receive priority. However, vacant seats can now be filled by eligible candidates from private institutions as well.

The new guidelines also provide an opportunity for students studying under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Students who have completed Class 8 under the RTE scheme can seek admission to Class 9 in Sandipani Schools, subject to seat availability.

District-level monitoring committees have been empowered to take admission-related decisions based on local requirements, including demand for English-medium education, distance from Sandipani Schools, and enrolment trends.

The department has proposed allowing high-performing Sandipani Schools with strong board examination results and high demand to operate in two shifts.

The proposal has been forwarded to the Commissioner of Public Instruction through district authorities. Admissions in the second shift will primarily be offered in Classes 6 and 9 through merit-based selection.