Bhopal Records Highest Humidity In MP As Rising Temperatures Intensify Heat Stress Across Several Districts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Patchy showers and a rise in day temperature led to sweltering heat in Bhopal on Sunday. High humidity compounded heat stress in the capital. Mainly sunny skies kept the air hot and dry, though patchy showers offered slight, temporary relief.

Bhopal recorded an 81% humidity level, which was the highest in the state.

As per the Meteorological Department, the sweltering heat was driven by a combination of weak pre-monsoon winds, reduced cloud cover, and trapped hot air.

This meteorological setup, often referred to as a heat dome, prevents heat from dissipating, causing surface temperatures to soar while high humidity levels amplify overall heat stress.

Indore is witnessing fluctuating weather conditions, with a sharp drop in daytime temperatures and a sudden rise in night temperatures over the past 24 hours. After light rainfall on Wednesday morning, the city saw clearer skies and bright sunshine on Sunday.

Meteorologists attributed the temperature variation to changing wind patterns. Cloud cover and rainfall kept daytime temperatures in check, while warmer westerly and south-westerly winds prevented temperatures from dropping significantly at night.

On Sunday morning, Bhopal recorded a rise of 3.6 degrees in daytime temperature, settling at 2s degrees Celsius, while the night temperature rose by 2.2 degrees to 24 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded a day temperature of 29° Celsius after a rise of 2.3 degrees, while it recorded a night temperature of 24° Celsius after a rise of 5.6 degrees.

Sheopur recorded a seven-degree rise in day temperature and a 4.4-degree rise in night temperature.

Rajgarh recorded a 3.6-degree rise in day temperature and a 4-degree rise in night temperature.

A yellow alert for thundershowers with gusty winds blowing up to 50 kilomtres per hour at isolated places continues has been issued for next 24 hours in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Damoh, Sagar, Niwari, and Pandhurna.