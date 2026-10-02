Private Hospitals To Boycott Ayushman Scheme In Madhya Pradesh From October 8 Over Dues, NABH Rule | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): United Private Hospitals and Diagnostic Association (UPHDA) will boycott MP Ayushman Bharat Niramayam (MP-ABN) from Oct 8 in Madhya Pradesh over mandatory provision of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH) accreditation and non-clearance of payment for the last six months.

According to private hospital doctors, around 330 private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman scheme are being debarred due to lack of NABH accreditation from primary level to full NABH accreditation in four major cities, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

There are 725 hospitals in these four cities that are empanelled under the Ayushman scheme at primary level.

NABH accreditation is a voluntary process and therefore it is entirely up to the healthcare organisation whether to adopt it or not. The Central government had informed Parliament in 2018.

UPHDA general secretary Dr Vishal Baghel said, We are going to boycott Ayushman Yojana from October 8 due to non- clearance of pending payments of the last 6 months and making NABH certificates mandatory; in four cities, around 330 private hospitals are being debarred on this ground. In Bhopal, it is around 90 hospitals which are being affected.

Rs 1200 cr dues cleared in last 6 months: CEO

Madhya Pradesh Ayushman Bharat Niramayam (MP-ABN) CEO Dr Arvind Shah said, “We have cleared pending payments of Rs 1,200 crore to private hospitals in the last six months.

Since I joined, I have cleared Rs 650 crore from June till today.” According to the United Private Hospitals and Diagnostic Association (UPHDA), Rs 1200 crore is pending in Portal-1, which is not functioning, while in Portal-2, Rs 1500 crore is pending for clearance.