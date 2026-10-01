Private Hospitals Protest Ayushman Payment Delays, Mandatory NABH Certification In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors from private hospitals treating patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme took to the streets in Bhopal on Wednesday, protesting against delayed payments and the proposed mandatory NABH certification for empanelled hospitals.

Under the banner of the United Private Hospitals and Diagnostic Association (UPHDA), doctors reached the Ayushman scheme office at the JP Hospital campus and raised slogans.

They demanded immediate clearance of outstanding payments to private hospitals and sought withdrawal of the mandatory NABH requirement.

UPHDA vice president Dr Dhananjay Mishra said the government should immediately clear all pending payments to private hospitals.

He said hospitals had not received payments for the past five to six months, making it difficult for them to pay medicine vendors and staff.

NABH requirement triggers fresh dispute

The dispute between private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat and the health department has also intensified over the mandatory National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certification.

Hospital organisations have also claimed that they have received information at the departmental level that a large number of hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior could face de-empanelment from the Ayushman scheme from Oct 1.

However, no final official list or order regarding such action has been made public so far.