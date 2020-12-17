Prime Minister to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Friday

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the farmers of MP on Friday amidst of protest against the farm bills in the country.

Kisan Sammelans (farmers' conferences) are being organised in four phases. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken feedback on the preparations for such conferences from collectors through video conferencing.

Chouhan said the farmers would be informed about the provisions of the new farm bills at those conferences.

In these meetings, a sum of Rs 1,600 will be transferred to the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers, Chouhan said. The CM will take part in a farmers' conference in Raisen. The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western UP have been protesting in Delhi against the farm bills since November 30.

The govt has organised various events in support of those bills. To do the damage control PM himself has plunged into action.