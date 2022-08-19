Priests of MP temples to be trained, says Culture Minister

Culture minister Usha Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Culture, Religious Trusts and Endowment Minister Usha Thakur said that the priests of about 2100 temples maintained by the government in Madhya Pradesh would be trained.

Thakur said that temples are the centres of culture in society. They transmit values ??and ideals of the society to future generations. The course and routine of training is being decided, the minister said.

She said that Mukhyamantri Teerth-Darshan Yojna trains would be run continuously. “We plan to run around 150 trains,” she said.

Adiguru Shankaracharya had established the four dhams so that the seekers of Sanatan Hinduism could visit the dhams and attain virtue. “Our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a pledge to carry forward the pilgrimage culture started by Adi Guru Shankaracharya. The department is making efforts in this regard,” Thakur added.