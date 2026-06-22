President Draupadi Murmu Concludes Five-Day Madhya Pradesh Visit; Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Bids Her Farewell-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday concluded her five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh after visiting Kuno National Park.

There, she reviewed the progress of the country's ambitious Project Cheetah. She later departed for New Delhi from Gwalior, bringing her official state tour to an end.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave a warm farewell to President Droupadi Murmu at Dumna Airport after the successful completion of her visit to Jabalpur. He expressed gratitude for the President's affection, guidance and valuable time, saying her visit would always remain memorable for the people of Jabalpur and that the city was honoured to host her.

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STORY | President Murmu wraps up 5-day MP tour after visit to Project Cheetah in Kuno



President Droupadi Murmu on Monday concluded her five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, departing from Gwalior after spending a day at Kuno National Park, home to the reintroduced cheetahs.



READ:… pic.twitter.com/mVwmBSdy6n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2026

President Murmu was given a ceremonial farewell at Maharajpura Air Force Station in Gwalior on Monday as she concluded her visit to Madhya Pradesh.

आज ग्वालियर के महाराजपुरा एयर फोर्स स्टेशन पर भारत की महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी को ससम्मान विदाई दी। pic.twitter.com/t1KEXmYzz9 — Pradhuman Singh Tomar (@PradhumanGwl) June 22, 2026

The President's visit to Madhya Pradesh began on June 18 and included several official, cultural, educational and environmental programmes across the state.

During the tour, she attended a programme organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Betul and also visited the sacred Omkareshwar Temple. She later took part in the International Sickle Cell Day programme, highlighting the need for better healthcare and awareness among tribal communities.

STORY | President Murmu wraps up 5-day MP tour after visit to Project Cheetah in Kuno



President Droupadi Murmu on Monday concluded her five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, departing from Gwalior after spending a day at Kuno National Park, home to the reintroduced cheetahs.



READ:… pic.twitter.com/mVwmBSdy6n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2026

On June 21, President Murmu participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations at Garrison Ground in Jabalpur. Later, she attended the 36th convocation ceremony of Rani Durgavati University, where she encouraged students to use their education for the betterment of society and stressed the importance of quality education, especially for tribal youth.

After completing her programmes in Jabalpur, the President travelled to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. During her visit, she reviewed the progress of Project Cheetah at the park's Command and Control Centre.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Sunday and reviewed Project Cheetah during a tour of the Cheetah Management Area. Project Cheetah aims to reintroduce cheetahs in India.



Follow the complete story on #PBSHABD. Register now at… pic.twitter.com/sCKAguW5c0 — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) June 22, 2026

She was briefed by forest officials about cheetah conservation, monitoring systems and the achievements of the reintroduction programme. She also interacted with members of the Sahariya tribe, cheetah trackers, tourist guides and the Kuno field team.

Following the successful completion of her Jabalpur visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav bid an emotional farewell to President Murmu at Dumna Airport.

In a message shared later, he thanked the President for her affection, guidance and valuable time, saying her visit would remain memorable for the people of Jabalpur.

With her departure from Gwalior on Monday, President Murmu's five-day Madhya Pradesh visit came to a close.

The tour focused on education, tribal welfare, healthcare, spirituality, environmental conservation and wildlife protection, reflecting the state's diverse cultural and natural heritage.