Amend Transfer Policy: School Teachers’ Association To CM Mohan Yadav

Amend Transfer Policy: School Teachers’ Association To CM | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh School Teachers’ Association has demanded changes in the state government’s transfer policy, seeking removal of mandatory e-attendance as a pre-condition for applying for voluntary transfers.

The association also wants teachers engaged in Census duty to be exempted from restrictions that currently make them ineligible for transfer consideration.

It submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urging immediate withdrawal of two key conditions. The memorandum highlighted that several teachers were unable to apply for transfers due to the mandatory requirement of 90% e-attendance.

It further objected to the provision that declares Census-duty teachers ineligible for transfer opportunities. Association president Jagdish Yadav has urged the Chief Minister to take an immediate decision on both issues.

The association said the policy was causing administrative difficulties and affecting morale among teaching staff across districts of Madhya Pradesh.

It requested the government to review the rules in a balanced manner ensuring transparency fairness and flexibility in transfer procedures for teachers serving in different capacities including election and census duties across the entire state.