Preservation Of Water Bodies To Continue Due To El Niño: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav At The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said because of El Nino's impact, there are chances of less amount of rainfall this year.

In this situation, water harvesting and river conservation should continue, he said.

Yadav made the statement at the valedictory function of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan in Rajgarh on Tuesday.

According to Yadav, because the other name of water is life, it is the duty of every citizen to spend every drop of water with caution and preserve it.

Nearly 3.63 lakh works worth Rs 10,000 crore were completed under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, which began on March 19 and continued until June 30. The campaign continued for 100 days.

Yadav said Rajgarh did a commendable job under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, for which the centre included the name of the district among the top performers across Madhya Pradesh.

It is a matter of pride for the people of MP that one of the biggest events in the world, Simhastha, associated with Sanatan culture, is organised in Ujjain.

The state government is doing development work to facilitate the devotees bathing during the event, he said.

Panchayat and Rural Development and Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said whatever work had been done under the Jal Samvardhan Abhiyan until now was done with authenticity.

Since there are chances of a lesser amount of rain this year, it is necessary to preserve the water bodies and water, he said, adding that it will ensure a better future for the next generation.