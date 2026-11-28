Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newborn premature twins who suffered respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) were treated at Kailash Nath Katju (KNK) Hospital for 41 days. The woman conceived the twins following five years of treatment for infertility. On October 14, due to pregnancy-related complications, she delivered the twins prematurely at 30 weeks of gestation: a boy and a girl. Given their premature birth, the infants weighed 1,005 grams and 1,320 grams respectively at the time of birth.

Due to their extremely low birth weight and premature birth, both infants developed respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) and other serious medical complications. They were admitted to the special newborn care unit (SNCU), where intensive care was immediately initiated.

Throughout the 41-day period, the unit’s paediatricians and trained nursing staff provided intensive care in accordance with medical protocols. Through continuous monitoring, specialised nutritional support and the application of kangaroo mother care, the condition of both infants showed steady improvement.

At the time of discharge, the boy weighed 1.660 kg and the girl weighed 1.405 kg. Dr Rachna Dubey, nodal officer and centre head at Dr Kailashnath Katju Maternal and Child Health Institute, Bhopal, said that premature twins were treated and discharged in good health after 41 days of care at the institute’s SNCU.