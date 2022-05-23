Pre-monsoon rain with strong winds lash several parts of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon rain with gusty wind lashed different parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. In Maihar, devotees were rescued from rope way trolley as wind speed was over 40 kilometres per hour. In Satna and Rewa districts, winds blew at the speed of 50 kilometres an hour.

Satna Collector Anurag Verma said, “The devotees were not trapped in trolley of rope way at shrine. In fact, as per protocol, devotees were rescued safely from trolley of rope way as wind was blowing at the velocity of 40 kilometres per hour. The rescue work took hardly 20 to 30 minutes.”

Yellow alert has been issued for pre-monsoon activities with gusty and stormy wind with hail, lightning at speed up to 50 kilometres per hour in the state, according to meteorological department officials.

Bhopal, Sagar, Rewa, Narmadapuram, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions are likely to receive rain with lightning and stormy wind and hail in next 24 hours.

In last 24 hours, Shivpuri recorded 3cm rainfall while Pohri recorded 2cm rainfall. Kolaras, Vijayraghogarh, Hanumana, Tyonther recorded 1cm each. Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions also received rain.

According to meteorological department, western disturbance is present across Western Himalayas. Another western disturbance is over north Afghanistan and adjoining areas, which will impact central parts of the country. A cyclonic circulation prevails over north-west Rajasthan.

A trough is extending from north-west Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal across south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar and Jharkhand. Besides, a cyclonic circulation is over coastal areas of Odisha and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is seen over south-west Uttar Pradesh, meteorological department official added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Landscape painting workshop from May 26

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:58 PM IST