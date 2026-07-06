Prahlad's Protest After Panchayat Member's Arrest Heats Up Politics | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The arrest of a Panchayat member in Sagar district, Sarvajeet Lodhi, has heated up the political atmosphere in the state.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and his brother and former legislator Jalam Singh Patel openly protested against the arrest.

Members of the Lodhi community took out a rally in Sagar against the arrest on Monday.

Those who participated in the rally raised slogans against the state government and the police administration.

Sarvajeet was arrested in connection with an incident of vandalism and firing at a food outlet two years ago.

The owner of the food outlet, Saurabh Sahu, lodged a complaint at the police station, making allegations against Sarvajeet.

The police arrested Sarvajeet on Sunday and presented him to a court in Malthon.

Patel's post on social media against his government intensified politics.

'Keeping a case of an individual in a quandary for two years and then arresting that person is an effort to insult him. And I condemn it,'' Patel wrote.

Being president of the Lodhi society in the state, Sarvajee is close to Pate, who has discussed the issue with senior police officers.