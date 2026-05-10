Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana: Lifeline Of Villages Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): When there is a strong will for development, a single scheme can transform the destiny of rural India. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has made this possible.

Roads constructed under the scheme have now become the lifeline of villages, chief minister Mohan Yadav said while addressing the inauguration programme of PMGSY Phase IV and the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) works in Bhairunda in Sehore district on Sunday.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union minister of state for rural development and communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan and other leaders formally inaugurated the state-level programme. A short film showcasing the 25-year journey of PMGSY was also screened during the programme.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the country in rural connectivity. Over the past few years, more than 90,150 km of roads have been constructed in the state, connecting over 17,540 habitations with main roads. Chouhan said no village in Madhya Pradesh would remain deprived of all-weather roads. He added that under PM JANMAN, new road projects worth Rs 261 crore have been sanctioned.

He further said no poor family in the state would remain without a house and therefore financial assistance worth Rs 2,055 crore has been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. During the programme, Chouhan digitally released a symbolic allocation of Rs 18,907 crore for PMGSY-related works for 2026-27 for various states and Union Territories of which Rs 830 crore has been allocated to Madhya Pradesh.