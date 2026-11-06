Power Meter Crisis In Madhya Pradesh! 41% Domestic Electricity Meters Defective In Bhopal; Gwalior Tops With 63%, Indore Records 36.74% | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The energy department has prepared a detailed report of category-wise burnt and defective meters (Low Tension-LT) of east, central and west discoms. The study covered figures till September this year.

Bhopal region, which falls under the Central DISCOM, has 21,57,876 domestic consumers and the total count of defective meters was 8,91,265. In terms of percentage, the Bhopal region had 41% defective meters.

Under the non-domestic head, the number of consumers was 2,63,755 and the total defective meters were 4,066, which accounts for 2%, followed by 2% defective meters in LT industrial and 0.23% in High Tension (HT).

Gwalior region has the highest 63% defective meters under the domestic head. Under the domestic head, its consumer number stands at 17,80,316 and the total defective meter figure is 11,27,193. Central discom's overall domestic consumers are pegged at 39,38,192, with 20,18,458 defective meters.

The overall defective meter percentage was 51%. West discom comprises Indore and Ujjain regions. Indore region has 25,75,034 domestic consumers and the total number of defective meters was 9,45,939. This accounts for an overall 36.74%.

Ujjain region has 16,86,084 domestic consumers and the total defective meter figure was 7,79,735, which is equal to 46.25%. The overall defective meter percentage under the domestic category of West DISCOM stood at 40.50%.

East discom's overall defective meter percentage in the domestic category was 29.51% including Jabalpur region at 16.85%, Sagar region at 27.26%, Rewa region at 50.70% and Shahdol region at 43.19%.

Electrocution: 2,957 fatal cases recorded in 2025-26

The energy department has also prepared a chart of incidents of electrocution including fatal and non-fatal that took place in last two years.

During 2025-26, a total of 2,957 fatal accidents were recorded in regions of all three discoms. West discom recorded the most serious accidents: 1,237 fatal accidents. Central discom recorded 662 fatal and 74 non-fatal accidents. East discom registered 1,058 fatal and 85 non-fatal accidents.

In 2026-27, a total of 1,403 fatal accidents and 170 non-fatal accidents have been recorded. East discom registered 496 fatal accidents, followed by 323 fatal accidents in central discom and 584 fatal accidents in west discom.

In 2025-26, a total of Rs 785.5 lakh in compensation was provided in 863 cases. In 2026-27, a sum of Rs 228.1 lakh was provided in fatal and non-fatal accident cases in all three zones.