Potholed roads adds to traffic snarls; navigating through damaged roads poses threat to commuters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City is grappling with traffic jams owing to pothole riddled roads in various places. Crawling traffic movement is a common scene in certain localities. At times, even traffic cops find it hard to clear the traffic congestion which sometimes lasts for hours. Commuting on the busiest roads have become a headache for the motorists and also the traffic cops.

The road in front of Rani Kamlapati railway station is badly damaged. The stretch was already in bad shape due to the ongoing construction work of Metro Train pillars and the now the heavy rain the city witnessed recently have added to the woes as big potholes have surfaced on the road.

Traffic jams on this stretch is an everyday issue and particularly during peak hours like 11 am to 12 noon and during evening vehicles literally crawl on stretch as the drivers have a tough time negotiating the potholed-road and avoiding collision with another motorist.

When there is a long traffic jam, drivers have a harrowing time and take a long time to reach their destinations.

Driving through the Hoshangabad Road during evening hours is a nightmare. Heavy rains have washed away the tar and big potholes have developed on the road. Driving on this stretch during evening hours is risky particularly for the two-wheeler riders. Traffic on the stretch from Veer Savarkar Bridge to Misrod police station comes to a grinding halt. Long queues of vehicles stuck in traffic jams are a common scene on this stretch and owing to damaged roads the traffic moves at snail’s pace.

Several stretches of roads in the old city are broken and filled with potholes resulting in traffic jams. Potholed-road slows down the traffic. Long queue of vehicles stretching from Bharat Talkies to the old railway station is also a routine affair. The motorists heading to railway stations mostly get stuck in the traffic jam on this stretch.

Chola road, Shahjahanabad road, Kolar road, Bairagarh road, DIG Bungalow road, stretch from old bus stand to Ganesh Mandir witnesses jams traffic snarls during rush hour.

A street vendor Kamlesh Yadav said that every day, he has to go to Karond to get goods for his shop but traffic moves very slowly on the stretch due to the poor state of the road and it takes hours for the commuters to reach their destination, which is very frustrating.

