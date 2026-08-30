Pothole-Riddled Sironj-Kurwai-Bina Road Turns ‘Death Trap’, Residents Question Toll Collection In MP’s Sironj | FP photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): PWD Minister Rakesh Singh's instructions to improve the Sironj-Kurwai-Bina road have failed to wake up the administration.

The road from Sironj to Kurwai lies in ruins. The deep ditches which developed on the road due to heavy rain may cause accidents.

Bikers face the real problems. When the bikers try to avoid potholes, they lose their balance and fall to the ground, sustaining injuries.

Despite poor condition of the road, the Bansal Construction Company continues to collect tolls.

Residents said the road turned into a death trap, but the collection of toll by the company continued.

The condition of the road also spawned resentment among drivers. Because of ditches at different places on the road, driving has become difficult and risky.

Their vehicles also get damaged because of the road, residents said.

Heavy vehicles move on the Sironj-Kurwai-Bina road because of Bina refinery.

Heavy vehicles, like trucks and tankers passing by the road cause damage to it.