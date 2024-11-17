Pooja Thapak Suicide Case: Custody Granted To Pooja Thapak’s Parents Amid Dowry Harassment Allegations

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four months after Pooja Thapak (25), a Public Relations Officer, had committed suicide at her husband’s house in Saket Nagar on July 9 this year, her parents acquired the custody of her son Prakhar (3) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Thapak’s in-laws have alleged that Pooja did not commit suicide due to dowry harassment but due to guilt. They uploaded a video on Friday, in which they said that Thapak had married another person before marrying their son Nikhil Dubey. When Dubey found out about her first marriage, frequent disputes would take place between them, following which Thapak hanged herself at their house due to guilt.

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that Thapak’s parents had been granted custody of their grandchild, Prakhar, three days ago but Thapak’s in-laws did not hand him over to them. Following this, Govindpura SDM Aditya Jain along with police reached Dubey’s house on Saturday and claimed the custody of the grandchild to hand him over to Thapak’s parents.

Biased probe & Tikamgarh collector Nikhil Dubey’s father

ML Dubey, in the video, alleged that after Thapak committed suicide, the Govindpura police carried out probe in a biased manner, and falsely implicated their son Nikhil and their family in a dowry harassment case. He added that Thapak’s brother-in-law Awadhesh Sharma, posted as Tikamgarh district collector, mounted pressure on the police to carry out the probe in Thapak’s favour.

Police found evidence about dowry torture

Govindpura ACP Deepak Nayak said police found evidences of Thapak being harassed by the Dubey family for dowry. He added that Thapak had mentioned about the dowry harassment over messaging applications to her relatives and the police found the messages after unlocking her cell phone.