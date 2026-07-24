Pollution: National Green Tribunal Seeks Replies Over Mass Fish Deaths In Bhopal Lower Lake | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the mass fish deaths in Bhopal's Chhota Talab (Lower Lake) and issued notices to the collector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and key departments, seeking their responses within six weeks.

It has also ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the fish mortality and measures to prevent its recurrence. The matter came up before the NGT's Central Zone Bench in Bhopal on Friday.

Taking note of the death of a large number of fish, the tribunal stated that the continuous discharge of untreated sewage into the lake and the resulting depletion of dissolved oxygen were the primary reasons behind the incident.

Notably, Free Press had reported the issue on June 30, highlighting the massive fish deaths and raising concerns over the functioning of the BMC's Lake Conservation Cell after more than five lakh fish were reported dead across the city's water bodies within 48 hours.

The NGT observed that unless untreated sewage entering the Lower Lake is stopped and effective water quality improvement measures are implemented, similar incidents are likely to occur every monsoon. The next hearing has been scheduled for Sep 18.

Notices to collector, BMC, key departments

The tribunal has made the collector, BMC commissioner, member secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), and director of the Fisheries Department parties to the case. All respondents have been directed to submit their replies along with details of corrective measures taken within six weeks.

Four-member joint committee constituted

To ascertain the facts, the NGT has constituted a four-member joint committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Department of Aquatic Sciences at Barkatullah University, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

The committee will inspect the site, investigate the causes of the fish deaths, and submit its report to the tribunal within six weeks. The MPPCB has been designated as the nodal agency for coordinating the investigation.