NLIU Reserves 20 Hostel Seats For Outstation Students; Locals Await Allotment In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite paying hostel fees, LLM students from Bhopal at the National Law Institute University (NLIU) have not been allotted hostel accommodation, as the university has kept 20 seats on hold for outstation students, according to students.

Students alleged that they were asked to pay hostel fees at the time of admission and did so accordingly. However, being local residents, they have not been allotted hostel rooms.

They also claimed that the university does not provide transport facilities. According to the students, the university should adopt a first come, first served policy for hostel allotment instead of keeping 20 seats on hold for outstation students.

The NLIU administration said past infrastructure constraints and accommodation adjustments arose following an increase in batch size, but academic activities on the campus have continued as usual and the accommodation process is being managed.

NLIU registrar Vivek Bakshi told Free Press, "We have put 20 seats on hold just to accommodate the outsiders as they come from other states and cities. But we assure Bhopal students that they will also be given hostel facilities on campus. Priority will be outsiders, then girls and then locals.

Admission has been finalised by July 22 and we are reviewing the situation and seat availability. The university administration will sort out such problems."