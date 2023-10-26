POLL SNIPPETS: Jain ‘Rajshahi’ in Ujjain North  

BJP candidate from Ujjain North Anil Jain Kaluheda during his electioneering in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has fielded Anil Jain Kaluheda as its candidate from Ujjain North, in place of Paras Jain (74), who represented the constituency six times from 1990 and lost only once in 1998.

He also worked as cabinet minister holding different portfolios during the past 12 years.

When the BJP replaced one Jain with another, a senior political leader said that a Jain ‘Rajshahi’ had been put in place in this constituency where only a Jain would replace another Jain!

This constituency has Bohras (about 40,000 voters), Brahmins (about 35,000 voters) and Mali and Jain community members who have about 15,000 voters each.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 2,28,031. Kaluheda is the co-treasurer of the State BJP, and this is his first election.

