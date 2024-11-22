Poll Outcome Of These 2 States To Change Political Equations In Madhya Pradesh

Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The outcome of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly election, which will be announced on Saturday, will not only impact the national politics but also the state politics. The prestige of several important leaders of Madhya Pradesh is at stake in these elections.

If the BJP wins Jharkhand, it will have an impact on the stature of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is the party’s in-charge in Jharkhand. He has been visiting the state for the past three months. If the BJP wins, Chouhan will get its benefits. Chouhan became a Union Minister after he did not get a chance to head MP for the fourth term. In case of BJP’s win in the state, Chouhan’s grip on the party organisation will be stronger than it is now.

MP’s Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been very active in Maharashtra. He has been in Vidarbha for three months. Staying in Vidarbha, Vijayvargiya controlled the party’s electioneering. If the BJP gets good number of seats in Vidarbha, Vijayvargiya will get its benefits.

In the previous assembly election, the BJP was on not strong wicket in the Vidarbha region. Vijayvargiya’s prestige depends on the number of seats the BJP gets there. He has already campaigned for the party in Haryana, Bihar, UP, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.