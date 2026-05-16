Political Analysis Of Ministers' Assembly Seats And Districts Under Their Charge To Be Done | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, the party's state in charge Mahendra Singh, regional organisational secretary Ajay Jamwal, and its state unit president Hemant Khandelwal will discuss 11 points separately with the ministers at a two-day meeting, beginning Sunday.

They will discuss the political conditions in ministers' home districts and in the districts functioning under them.

In the meeting, a discussion will take place on the assembly seats which that JP lost in the 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections.

The BJP wants to make plans for the seats that they lost two and a half years ago. Yadav and senior leaders of the organisation will take feedback from the ministers.

They will also take feedback on the ministers' home districts and those that are functioning under their charge, where the civic polls will take place next year.

The coordination between the ministers' home districts and those under their charge will figure in the discussion.

Khandewal has received several complaints that the ministers do not give enough importance to the leaders of the organisation from the districts.

Non-governmental appointments, formation of various committees, and the departments belonging to ministers will also come up in the discussion.

They will also take feedback on the activities and the officers of their departments.

Yadav and the leaders of the organisation will also take data on how many points of the party's manifesto have so far been implemented.

They will also take information about the allotment of work between the cabinet ministers and the ministers of state.

They will discuss the ministers' visit to the districts under their charge, the problems they are facing, and their achievements.

A discussion on the important schemes of the government is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The ministers will be advised to work in coordination with the newly appointed chairmen of the corporations and boards.

Such a meeting, in which the chief minister and the leaders of the organisation are set to discuss various issues with the ministers separately, is taking place for the first time after the formation of the government.

According to sources, a performance report about the ministers will be sent to the central leadership in Delhi after the meeting.