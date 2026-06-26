Policy Review: Chief Secretary Flags Poor-Performing Districts Across Key Sectors | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Singrauli, Bhind and several other districts emerged as the weakest performers in the quarterly Collector-Commissioner review chaired by the Chief Secretary.

The review flagged shortcomings in public service delivery, CM Helpline grievance redressal, maternal healthcare, revenue administration, education, forest rights, nutrition and infrastructure.

Maternal healthcare remains weak

Bhopal and Singrauli ranked among the poorest districts in managing severe anaemia and pregnancy-induced hypertension among pregnant women.

Under the Maternity Assistance Scheme, Satna reported the highest pendency with 3,045 unpaid cases, followed by Shivpuri (2,961), Guna (1,488), Damoh (1,463) and Katni (1,220). Delays in updating deliveries on the ANMOL 2.0 portal were also flagged.

Nutrition, TB programmes lag

Sheopur and Alirajpur recorded the lowest registration of severely malnourished children under the Chief Minister Bal Arogya programme.

TB screening among vulnerable groups was lowest in Sheopur and Ashoknagar, while nutrition kit distribution to TB patients was poorest in Sheopur and Bhopal.

Out of 1,175 medical officers selected through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), only 1,075 have reported before divisional medical boards.

Around 100 doctors are yet to complete the joining process despite shortages in several districts.

CM Helpline, public services under strain

Shivpuri recorded the highest increase in unattended CM Helpline complaints, followed by Morena, Sidhi, Indore and Bhind. Complaints pending for more than 100 days rose the most in Seoni, Jabalpur, Rewa, Umaria and Shivpuri.

The Revenue Department accounts for more than 30,400 complaints pending beyond 100 days, mainly related to illegal encroachments, mutation, khasra updates and land demarcation.

The Health Department has more than 20,455 pending complaints, largely linked to maternity assistance and medical treatment, while the Home Department continues to face pendency in FIR registration and police investigations.

Bhind recorded the sharpest rise in applications pending beyond the statutory deadline under the Public Service Guarantee Act, followed by Sagar, Dhar, Dewas and Seoni.

The highest delays were reported in land demarcation, mutation, income certificates and domicile certificates.

From January 2025 to June 23, 2026, the state received 1.52 crore applications, of which 91.4% were disposed of within the stipulated time.

However, 8.89 lakh applications remain pending, including 5,847 beyond the prescribed deadline, while 10.5 lakh applications were rejected or declared invalid.

Revenue, forest rights and education

Bhopal, Indore, Sehore, Bhind and Khandwa performed the worst in land demarcation, with delays also reported in mutation, partition, land allotment and acquisition, affecting infrastructure projects.

Singrauli and Anuppur remained the weakest districts in disposal of Forest Rights Act claims, while Indore and Raisen have nearly completed the process.

The review also noted limited progress in Community Forest Resource Rights. In Chhindwara, titles have been granted only for small land parcels, while larger claims remain pending.

Bhopal recorded only 47.9% enrolment in Class 1, followed by Dewas at 50%. For Classes 9 to 12, Shahdol (84.7%) and Morena (84.9%) ranked at the bottom.

Nearly 4.34 lakh children who will attain six years of age by September 30 are yet to be identified on the Samagra portal for admission.