Police Shortage In Madhya Pradesh! Just 144 Cops Per Lakh People Against National Average Of 197, Reveals 2025 Report |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to face a shortage of police personnel compared to the national average, with just 143.82 police personnel per lakh population against the national average of 197.44.

The gap has been highlighted in the MP Police Statistical Data 2025, released on Tuesday, which also reveals that the state lags behind national benchmarks in civil police strength and geographical coverage.

The state police are far behind several national standards and also other states of the country.

When it comes to civil police coverage, only 110.27 police personnel are available per lakh population against the national average of 138.40.

In terms of total police personnel per 100 square kilometres, the state average is 40.67 against the national average of 83.81, which is more than double the state average.

Police station coverage

The state has 1,175 police stations, with each covering an average area of 274 square kilometres, compared to 307.93 square kilometres in 2011. On average, each police station serves 77,350 people. Only 31 police personnel are deployed per 100 square kilometres, which is too few to ensure a timely police response.

Police budget rises to Rs 10,564.15 crore

The police budget in Madhya Pradesh has increased substantially over the years, rising from Rs 5.24 crore in 1956, when the state was formed, to Rs 10,564.15 crore in 2025.

Year

Police budget

1956

Rs 5.24 crore

1961

Rs 6.57 crore

1971

Rs 15.73 crore

1981

Rs 61.25 crore

1991

Rs 294.15 crore

2001

Rs 1,002.32 crore

2011

Rs 2,151.87 crore

2025

Rs 10,564.15 crore

Growth of police since 1956

The strength of the police force in Madhya Pradesh has increased since the formation of the state in 1956. However, recruitment has failed to keep pace with population growth, leading to a gap between population and police strength.

Year

Population

Police strength

1956

1.86 crore

36,671

1961

2.32 crore

48,995

1971

3 crore

53,205

1981

3.81 crore

75,487

1991

6.61 crore

91,325

2001

6 crore

74,128

2011

7.26 crore

87,291

2025

8.64 crore

1,29,005

Figures from MP Police Statistical Data 2025