Police Recruitment On 10,000 Posts Stuck Seven Months After CM Mohan Yadav Announcement | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While distributing the KF Rustamji awards on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav once again reiterated his announcement on recruiting 10,000 police personnel.

However, despite seven months having passed since the announcement was first made, the proposal remains stuck between the Police Headquarters (PHQ) and the Home Department.

On Aug 15, 2025, Mohan Yadav had announced the establishment of the Police Recruitment Board and recruitment of 10,000 police personnel on different posts, but both announcements are yet to materialise.

The Police Recruitment Exam-2025 has been completed and the successful candidates have started joining their respective units. By the end of this month, the first phase of joining will conclude.

The Home Department has questioned the very “need for the recruitment” with the Police Headquarters. Officials had already replied to the queries raised around four months ago, but the Home Department is yet to take a decision on the issue.

No decision yet on police recruitment board

Madhya Pradesh is far behind many states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, in forming a Police Recruitment Board. States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have exclusive boards to conduct police recruitment and have recruited thousands of police personnel through them over the past several decades. The draft prepared by the Madhya Pradesh Police is on the lines of recruitment boards functioning in other states.

Files in process

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Shukla told Free Press that the process to approve the recruitment was underway and a decision would be taken shortly. Similarly, the department is conducting a feasibility study on the establishment of the recruitment board and a decision on the matter will be taken soon.