Police Promotions: Around 400 Officers Set To Be Promoted As DSPs In The MP Police Force | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the government lifting the ban on promotions, around 400 officers in the state police force are set to be promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The group includes officers currently serving as acting DSPs, as well as vacancies in the DSP cadre to be filled through promotion.

Meanwhile, Police Headquarters on Wednesday called for records from all units regarding personnel for promotion. The letter directs that, in accordance with the Promotion Rules, 2025, records relating to promotions in the executive force, specifically from sub-inspector to inspector, subedar to reserve inspector and assistant sub-inspector to sub-inspector, be submitted to the administration's personnel branch by Thursday evening.

Currently, 297 acting DSPs are posted in the state. They were given charge of the higher rank because of the ban on promotions.

Additionally, around 113 DSP posts earmarked for promotion are vacant.

The Home Department will seek a schedule from the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting. Once the schedule is received and the DPC meets, a decision on the promotion of these officers to the DSP rank will be taken. The meeting is likely to be held soon.