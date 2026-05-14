Police On High Alert Over Calls For Protest At Iqbal Maidan On Friday, Additional Force Deployed In Bhopal

Police On High Alert Over Calls For Protest At Iqbal Maidan Today, Additional Force Deployed In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After violence erupted in the Old City on Tuesday over allegations of assault on a youth, and objectionable religious remarks, messages are now circulating on social media calling people to gather at Iqbal Maidan after Friday prayers.

Police officials said additional force has been deployed and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace and communal harmony.

Notably, during a protest held outside the Police Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon, demonstrators had warned of a massive demonstration at Iqbal Maidan on Friday if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, not only the police administration but also MLA Arif Masood and MLA Atif Aqeel have appealed to people to maintain peace and avoid participating in any protest on Friday.

Masood said that some people were trying to spread confusion and tension through social media, but the public should not pay attention to rumours, viral messages, or calls for demonstrations. He also demanded a fair investigation and legal assistance in cases where innocent people were allegedly detained.

Seven held over assault on youth

Govindpura police station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that seven people, including a minor, had been arrested in connection with the assault on a youth at a hotel and for hurting religious sentiments. The arrested suspects include Brajendra Prajapati, Pratik Choukse, Lalaram Meena, Ramesh, Ajay, and Aman. All have been sent to jail and further investigation is underway.

Sheher Qazi appeal for peace

Sheher Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi released a video appeal urging people to offer Friday prayers and then return directly to their homes and workplaces. He asked citizens not to pay attention to social media messages calling for protests and said no such announcement had been made by the Qaziyat. He said that all suspects in the Govindpura case had already been arrested.

AIMIM leaders adamant on protests

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) city president Mohsin Ali Khan said that the party had demanded the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) and would go ahead with a protest on Friday. Khan also alleged that police had unnecessarily detained several AIMIM workers in connection with Tuesday night’s violence without serving any notice. He named the detained workers as Inam Hussain, Naved, Zaid, Amir, Arzan, and Fazil.

CP warns of strict action

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that seven suspects had been arrested in the Govindpura case. He added that police were on alert ahead of Friday and additional force had been received from the Police Headquarters (PHQ). He appealed to citizens not to fall for rumours or provocation and avoid participating in protests. “Strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb peace,” he said.