Police Headquarters Starts DPC Review Of Sis For Promotion To Inspectors In Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After promotions in the police department, the police headquarters has started the review of the departmental promotion committee (DPC) to give promotions to sub-inspectors as inspectors.

As many as 27,534 police officers and personnel across 58 cadres of the police department have been promoted. Among them, 12,928 constables at the field level were promoted as head constables and 5,171 head constables were promoted as assistant sub-inspectors.

The police administration scrutinised the records of about 2,100 acting inspectors and sub-inspectors for promotion to inspectors. Out of these, 1,029 were promoted.

According to sources, the annual confidential reports of several sub-inspectors were not written during the Covid-19 period, particularly during the year of the second wave. So, many of them failed to get the promotions for various reasons; also, their departmental inquiry result was not included in their ACR and many other penalties from which they were exempted were not mentioned in their ACR.

Following the disparities, the PHQ decided to review the DPC and it is claimed that more than 100 SIs will get promoted.