Police Headquarters Reviews Records Of 1,200 Ministerial Staff Over Excess Salary | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters (PHQ) has directed police units across the state to scrutinise the records of more than 1,200 ministerial (clerical) staff members who received salary benefits equivalent to those of the executive police force.

The review follows legal advice that some employees may have obtained court relief by concealing facts or using altered or shortened names.

Ministerial staff had secured the higher pay structure from 1984. When the government later decided to withdraw the benefit and recover the excess payments, many employees challenged the move before various courts.

The issue resurfaced during the calculation of retirement dues, when excess payments requiring recovery came to light.

Acting on the Advocate General's legal opinion, PHQ has instructed all units to verify the past and present court cases of the employees before initiating further legal action.

Around 1,200 serving and retired employees are expected to come under the review.

Staffers secured excess salary equivalent to executive force

According to reports, ministerial staff in the police department were granted additional salary benefits of Rs 50, Rs 60 and Rs 70 from 1984.

The ministerial cadre is distinct from that of the executive police force. Through the efforts of certain employees, ministerial staff were granted additional pay on a par with the executive force.

The government later withdrew the benefit and decided to recover the excess payments.

Matter challenged in court

Employees challenged the government's decision before the Administrative Tribunal, the High Court and finally the Supreme Court.

The courts ruled that excess payments made between Jan 1, 2000 and Nov 17, 2001 would not be recovered. However, the government may recover excess payments made after Nov 17, 2001.

AG advice: The Advocate General advised PHQ to verify all past and present court cases involving the employees before initiating further legal action. Acting on this opinion, PHQ has ordered a statewide review.

Action after verification

PHQ has asked all concerned units to submit detailed reports after cross-verifying the past and present court cases of every employee.

Further legal action will be taken wherever concealment of facts or repeated litigation on the same issue is established.

The exercise is expected to cover around 1,200 serving and retired employees across the state.