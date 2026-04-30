Police Headquarters Orders DSP To Attend Remedial Course, Meditation Classes In Indore

No Arrests Without Justified Reason, MP Police Headquarters Instructs All Units; Violations To Invite Action | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters (PHQ) has asked the Director General, communications, to send a Deputy Superintendent of Police to RAPTC, Indore, for a two-month remedial course and meditation classes to address indiscipline.

On March 31, Special DG (Communications) Sanjiv Shami had directed intensive discipline and morality training for DSP Anita Prabha Sharma, posted at Dial-112, following repeated misconduct and complaints.

During the investigation, it was found that Sharma was exempted from weapons and tactics training in 2019 due to health reasons. She was asked to join a subsequent training batch but did not appear in any batches thereafter. Despite not attending the training, she secured a regular posting and received timely promotions.

It also came to light that in 2024, on the last day in office of the then Special Director General (Training) Anuradha Shankar, issued an order exempting Sharma from training. Director General of Police Kailash Makwana cancelled the order on August 13, 2025, and instructed her to complete the training. In reply, PHQ has now asked that Sharma be sent to RAPTC Indore to attend the two-month remedial course to complete her remaining training and also attend meditation classes to improve discipline.

Additional Director General, training, Raja Babu Singh has also suggested that until the training orders are implemented, Sharma should attend half-an-hour meditation sessions in the office after working hours.