Police Focus On Pardhi Gang In Ex-Judge's House Theft; Investigators Compare Fingerprints, Question Suspects In Burglary Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police are focusing on the Pardhi gang in connection with the burglary at the residence of former judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case.

Police are questioning notorious Raju Pardhi and some other suspects detained a day ago.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to crack the theft case believes the gang's modus operandi matches several aspects of the crime.

Katara Hills police compared fingerprints collected from the crime scene with those of six detained suspects. However, none of the fingerprints matched.

Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Dubey said the statement of the former judge was recorded and a detailed list of the stolen valuables was prepared.

Police are also scrutinising CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify suspicious persons seen near the bungalow.

Multiple police teams are carrying out searches in Ashok Nagar, Guna and Raisen districts in an effort to trace the suspects.

The burglary took place on the night of June 27 when six suspects allegedly broke into the former judge's bungalow. Jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh is suspected to have been stolen.

While fleeing, the suspects reportedly left behind a bag containing some jewellery, a pistol and some documents when intercepted by police on patrol duty.