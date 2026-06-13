Police Commissioner Interacted With Girl Students At Srijan Jansamvad Mahasammelan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar held a direct interaction with girl students and listened to their concerns and suggestions during the Srijan Jansamvad Mahasammelan organised to mark the International Day Against Child Labour at the Gyan-Vigyan Auditorium of Barkatullah University in Bhopal on Saturday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Community Policing Wing of the Police Headquarters and the Bhopal Police Commissionerate with the aim of raising awareness about child labour and strengthening community engagement.

During the interactive session, several students raised issues related to drinking water supply, sanitation and other civic amenities in their localities and settlements, drawing attention to the need for improved basic infrastructure.

Senior officials from the Labour Department, Women and Child Development Department, and representatives of various NGOs were also present at the event, contributing to discussions on child welfare and protection measures.

To promote health awareness among participants, a team of around 30 doctors and nursing staff from RKDF College, under the guidance of Dr Shalini Kapoor, conducted free health check-ups for attending children, ensuring basic medical screening and guidance during the programme.