 Police Commemoration Day: 23 Personnel Martyred In Past Year, Only 5 Families To Receive ₹1 Cr Compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPolice Commemoration Day: 23 Personnel Martyred In Past Year, Only 5 Families To Receive ₹1 Cr Compensation

Police Commemoration Day: 23 Personnel Martyred In Past Year, Only 5 Families To Receive ₹1 Cr Compensation

The names of martyred policemen are made public every year on October 21 by the Director General of Police at the Police Commemoration Day Parade in Bhopal.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The families of only five out of the 23 Madhya Pradesh policemen martyred in the line of duty over the past one year have been considered eligible for Rs one crore compensation. What will happen in the other cases remains uncertain.  

The state government seems have two different yardsticks for policemen who lay down their lives in line of duty as while families of some martyred cops are awarded compensation of Rs one crore, there are others who merely get Rs one lakh. The process and the basis of the pick and choose is entirely opaque.

Read Also
PM Modi Inaugurates Rewa Airport: CM Flags Off Rewa-Bhopal Flight, Affordable Air Travel & Cargo...
article-image

The names of martyred policemen are made public every year on October 21 by the Director General of Police at the Police Commemoration Day Parade in Bhopal.The Governor pays tributes to the martyred officers and jawans at the event. This year, the list of martyred policemen to be read out at the Police Commemoration Day on Monday will include 23 police personnel. All of them were martyred between September 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024.

They are: Sub-inspectors Ramesh Bhaskare, Vimal Tiwari and Ramlal Azad; Assistant sub-inspectors Rajendra Kumar Khuchu, Mahendra Bagre, Govind Singh Chouhan, Kailash Chandra Sharma, Naresh Kumar Sharma, Santosh Kumar Singh, Maharaj Singh and Sanjay Pandey; head constables Shivpal Kol, Shravan Kumar Rai and Rakesh Kumar Thakur and constables Kranti Kumar Mishra, Manoj Kumrawat, Pooran Lal Irpache, Pankaj Kumar Bhalavi, Uday Sengar, Taamsingh Maravi, Chandrabhan Singh, Upendra Rawat and Ajay Waskel.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Drugs Worth ₹484 Crore Seized, 860 Cases Filed And 1,010 Arrests Made In Past 9 Months
Mumbai: Drugs Worth ₹484 Crore Seized, 860 Cases Filed And 1,010 Arrests Made In Past 9 Months
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde Sena 'Sacrifices' 5 Seats For BJP
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde Sena 'Sacrifices' 5 Seats For BJP
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma Evicted From Show
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma Evicted From Show
Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown Accused
Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown Accused
Read Also
Indian Army's Dependence On Foreign Weapons Reduced Under PM Narendra Modi: MP CM Mohan Yadav At...
article-image

In 2017, the then chief minister had announced that the families of martyred policemen would get Rs one crore compensation. However, the decision is being followed only in a few cases and flouted in most. This year, too, of the 23 martyred cops, Rs one crore compensation has been approved only in five cases. The decision has been tekan to prove 1 crore compensation to the kin of the martyred ASIs Govind Singh, Mahendra Bagre and Naresh Kumar Sharma, head constable Rakesh Kumar Thakur, and constable Chandrabhan Singh.

Even here, government approval is pending in two. In the case of other martyred cops, whether their families will get the special compensation remains uncertain. At the 2023 parade, the DGP said that the number of officers and men from the state police who died in the line of duty was 17. They ranked from inspectors to constables.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Environment Parliament: Experts Call For Redefining Civilization To Protect Environment,...

National Environment Parliament: Experts Call For Redefining Civilization To Protect Environment,...

MP High Court Orders Early Super Pension Benefits For Retired Officials, Grants Extra Pension From...

MP High Court Orders Early Super Pension Benefits For Retired Officials, Grants Extra Pension From...

Homesickness Deterring ITI Youths From Taking Jobs Outside Hometowns: Counseling Planned To...

Homesickness Deterring ITI Youths From Taking Jobs Outside Hometowns: Counseling Planned To...

‘I Am Rewa’s Son-In-Law, No Stone Will Be Left Unturned For Its Devpt’, Says MP CM Mohan...

‘I Am Rewa’s Son-In-Law, No Stone Will Be Left Unturned For Its Devpt’, Says MP CM Mohan...

Bhopal: Wives Of 500 PWD, IRC Delegates Celebrate Karwa Chauth

Bhopal: Wives Of 500 PWD, IRC Delegates Celebrate Karwa Chauth