Police Commemoration Day 2026: Madhya Pradesh To Honour Families Of Nine Fallen Cops With ₹1 Crore Compensation On October 21 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The families of nine police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty between September 2025 and August 2026 will be honoured on Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

In 2017, the state government had announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of police personnel who died in the line of duty.

The families of the nine fallen personnel will receive the compensation amount, compassionate appointments and other benefits.

Among those who lost their lives was Inspector Ashish Sharma, who died in a gunfight with Naxals in the Kanghurra jungles of Chhattisgarh, near the tri-junction of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Three police personnel from Unhel police station in Ujjain drowned in the Shipra River in September 2025 while tracking a missing 14-year-old girl.

Their car plunged into the river while they were following a lead in the case. The deceased were sub-inspector Alok Sharma, assistant sub-inspector Madan Lal Ninamma and constable Arti Pal.

Four other police personnel lost their lives in road accidents. They were head constable Om Prakash Bhavedi of Umaria, head constable Sarjan Singh Bheel of Rajgarh, constable Vikas Chaturvedi of Satna district and constable Mahesh Pathak of Shahdol.

Head constable Parimal Singh Tomar was also killed in a road accident when a bomb disposal and dog squad van collided with a truck on National Highway 44 (NH-44) near Bandri in Sagar district.