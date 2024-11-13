 Police Cast Doubt On Rs 20L Loot Claim In Bhopal
Police Cast Doubt On Rs 20L Loot Claim In Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
Shyamla Hills police are skeptical about the ‘Rs 20 Lakh loot’ at busy Polytechnic Square on Monday evening with a pinch of salt. Police said that two employees of a grain merchant lodged a complaint that they were looted by four bike-borne youths of Rs 20 Lakh at the Polytechnic Square.

In their complaint, the duo said that they were heading to TT Nagar on their scooter with a bag carrying Rs 20 lakh cash when they were waylaid by four youths at Polytechnic Square. The youths bashed the employees and to save their lives, the duo fled from the spot leaving the scooter and the bag behind, police said quoting their complaint.

Later they approached the police and filed a complaint. The police station in-charge Ghumendra Singh said that there seems to be some foul play in their loot theory as the place where they claimed the incident took place is very busy and frequented with commuters.

The officer said that it is true that the two employees were beaten by youths, but the bag carrying Rs 20 lakh being looted is not being mentioned in any of the statements of the eye witnesses. He added that the police are investigating the case from all angles and shortly the truth will come to fore.    

