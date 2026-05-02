Police Bust Vehicle Rental Scam In Bhopal, 5 SUVs Worth ₹80 Lakh Seized | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar Police on Saturday busted a fraud gang involved in cheating vehicle owners by taking cars on rent and illegally selling them.

One accused has been arrested, while others remain absconding. Police have seized five SUVs collectively valued at around Rs 80 lakh.

Police officials said the accused targeted vehicle owners from districts like Tikamgarh, Sagar and Damoh. They lured victims by promising to attach their vehicles to government departments on a monthly rent.

After taking the vehicles on agreement, often paying initial rent to gain trust, the accused stopped payments and secretly sold the vehicles in Bhopal at throwaway prices, citing personal emergencies to mislead buyers.

Incharge at Ayodhya nagar police station Mahesh Lilhare said the case came to light after complainant Manoj Mishra from Tikamgarh reported that his SUV was taken on rent by accused Alok Chaube for Rs 45,000 per month along with a Rs 35,000 security deposit. After paying the first month s rent, the accused stopped payments and sold the vehicle.

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Police arrested Alok Chaube (25), a resident of Kolar Road. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the fraud along with accomplices identified as Narmada and Arvind Mishra.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered the SUVs from him. More vehicles may be recovered following the arrest of the other gang members, police officials said.