 Bhopal Travel Agent Duped As Rented Car Goes Missing, GPS Tracker Disabled
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Bhopal Travel Agent Duped As Rented Car Goes Missing, GPS Tracker Disabled

A travel agent in Bhopal was allegedly duped after a rented car went missing and its GPS tracker was deliberately disabled. Police have registered a case against two accused and launched a probe. The vehicle’s last location was traced to Barkheda’s E-Sector. The complainant suspects foul play after the renter failed to return the car and claimed it was with an untraceable third person.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 02, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
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Bhopal Travel Agent Duped As Rented Car Goes Missing, GPS Tracker Disabled | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of alleged fraud and vehicle theft has been registered on Friday after a rented car went missing and its GPS tracking system was deliberately disabled. Police have booked two persons and launched an investigation, said Shahjahanabad police.

Complainant Mohit Mishra, a resident of Old Sindhi Colony who runs a tour and travels business, had taken a car on contract from Ayush Kumar Gupta. He later rented the car to Ankit Chauhan for three days at Rs 2,500 per day.

On April 25, Mishra asked Chauhan to present the vehicle for inspection, but Chauhan claimed it was with a customer, Anurag Kahar. The following day, when the rental period ended, Chauhan promised to return the car soon.

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Soon after, Mishra received an alert that the car’s GPS tracker had been disconnected. The last known location was traced to Barkheda’s E-Sector area. When confronted, Chauhan denied involvement and claimed Kahar was untraceable.

Suspecting foul play, Mishra approached the police, and investigations begun to trace the vehicle and the accused.

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