Man Publicly Thrashed With Slippers By Girlfriend's Mother Over Marriage Dispute In Shivpuri; Was Booked Under POCSO -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded outside a One Stop Centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri after a man was allegedly thrashed with slippers by his girlfriend’s mother. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to information, the man was identified as Abdul Rehman from Muzaffarnagar. He had come to Kolaras for furniture work, where he came in contact with a minor girl.

Following a complaint by the girl’s family, police registered a case against him under kidnapping charges and the POCSO Act and arrested him. He was later granted bail.

Girl reconnects with man after becoming adult

After the girl became an adult, both reportedly reconnected and started living together.

The two appeared before a Shivpuri court in connection with the old POCSO case and expressed their wish to stay together and get married.

While marriage-related documents were being prepared outside the court, some members of Hindu organisations reportedly reached the spot after learning about the matter.

The woman’s family was also called, and they tried to convince her to reconsider her decision. However, she reportedly remained firm on her choice.

Following the dispute, both were taken to the One Stop Centre for counselling. However, no agreement could be reached even after the counselling session.

As they came out of the centre, the situation became tense again. During this time, the woman’s mother allegedly attacked Abdul Rehman with slippers.

A crowd gathered at the spot, and some people recorded the incident, which later went viral.

After the incident, the woman left with her family, while the man returned to Muzaffarnagar with his father.

Police have not yet issued any official statement regarding the viral video or confirmed any fresh action in the matter.

The incident highlights the conflict that can arise between legal proceedings, individual choices and family opposition.

However, the authenticity of the viral video and complete details of the case will become clear only after an official police investigation.