PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Various Projects In MP's Jabalpur On October 5

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Jabalpur, the main centre of Mahakaushal, on Thursday. During his visit, efforts will be made to cover tribal-dominated seats of the state from Jabalpur.

Modi will address a huge conference to commemorate the birth anniversary of brave queen Rani Durgavati. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many projects as part of development

He will lay the foundation stone for the memorial of Rani Durgavati being built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Along with this, GAIL's 352 km long Vijaipur - Auraiya natural gas pipeline will be inaugurated. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 317 km-long CNG gas pipeline between Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda.

The new terminal of Dumna Airport in Jabalpur will also be inaugurated. He will release the fund for construction of houses with new technology under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme (Urban) worth Rs. 128 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of new projects worth Rs 2350 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission in Mandla, Jabalpur and Dindori. Jal Jeevan Mission works worth over Rs 100 crore will be launched for Seoni district.

The foundation stone of several projects to improve road infrastructure at a cost of Rs 4800 crore will be laid. Modi will dedicate railway projects worth Rs 1850 crore to the nation.

