PM To Lay Foundation For Rs 50K Crore Projects Of Bina Refinery On September 14 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of Rs 50,000-crore investment project on the premises of Bina refinery on September 14. Apart from that, Modi will lay the foundation of an IT park for the state.

The projects for which Modi will lay the foundation will bring an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Bina refinery is constructing a huge petro-chemical complex that can produce 2,200 crore tones of product.

Besides, Bina refinery is increasing its production capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA. Along with this, the refinery is setting up an ethylene cracker complex and downstream petro-chemical plant.

The project will be completed in the next five years. Various types of polymer will be produced in the plant. The products of petro-chemical are used in various sectors. Once the project comes up, several associate companies will also be established.