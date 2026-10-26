PM Narendra Modi Praises Narmadapuram Family For Donating Daughter Shivani's Body After Fatal Road Accident, Calls Gesture Inspiring During Mann Ki Baat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the importance of organ donation during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and praised the decision of Narmadapuram-based Shivani's family to donate her body after she met with a fatal road accident.
He said Shivani's family had sent an inspiring message to society.
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Such an act of humanity can bring happiness back into another family's life, along with providing significant support to research work.
He said organ donation plays a big role in advanced research.
Those who donate their organs after death save the lives of many people and also make research possible.
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