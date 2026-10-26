PM Narendra Modi Praises Narmadapuram Family For Donating Daughter Shivani's Body After Fatal Road Accident, Calls Gesture Inspiring During Mann Ki Baat | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the importance of organ donation during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and praised the decision of Narmadapuram-based Shivani's family to donate her body after she met with a fatal road accident.

He said Shivani's family had sent an inspiring message to society.

Such an act of humanity can bring happiness back into another family's life, along with providing significant support to research work.

He said organ donation plays a big role in advanced research.

Those who donate their organs after death save the lives of many people and also make research possible.