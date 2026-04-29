PM Narendra Modi Lauds ‘Vikramaditya Vedic Clock’ At Kashi Vishwanath As A Blend Of Modern Tech, Ancient Wisdom | MP Info

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed the world’s unique ‘Vikramaditya Vedic Clock’ on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises in Varanasi.

He appreciated the display of Indian Panchang, Muhurat, and planetary (grah-nakshatra) calculations on its digital interface, calling it a remarkable blend of modern technology and ancient wisdom.

The Vikramaditya Vedic Clock was first installed in 2024 in Ujjain, known as the centre of ‘Kaal Ganana' (calculation of time). In line with the vision of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to preserve and revitalise India’s heritage, such clocks are now being installed at all temples of Jyotirlingas across the country.

The clock was dedicated to Baba Vishwanath. Yadav presented this clock to Yogi Adityanath on Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Pratipada (April 3, 2026), and it was installed on the temple premises on April 4.

The Vikramaditya Vedic Clock integrates all components of Vedic ‘kaal ganana’. It operates on sunrise, displaying time according to the local sunrise at a specific location and also alignes with Indian Standard Time.