PM Modi Virtually Launches Drone Services At AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually launched drone service at AIIMS in Bhopal enabling rapid delivery of essential medicines and blood to remote areas in state. The AIIMS had conducted trial and testing of transporting medicine to Gauharganj by drone five months ago.

On Tuesday, it was formally launched. “Our aim is expansion of drone facilities to remote areas in state. Initially, it will cover Bhopal to Gauharganj and Chiklod,” AIIMS director Ajai Singh said. Drone station has also been developed at AIIMS. It has been built in trauma and emergency operation theater complex in AIIMS, Bhopal.

Tribal area Gauharganj has a Public Health Centre (PHC). The drone can carry goods up to 5 kilograms. Any vaccine, drug or anything weighing up to 5 kg can be sent. It will reach Gauharganj in 20 minutes through drone whereas it takes about 2 hours by road.

This will save patient's time and the outcome will be good. Through drones, not only will medicines be able to reach remote areas, but facilities like blood delivery, blood sample collection and organ transportation will also be available with the drone.