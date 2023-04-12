PM Modi virtually addresses newly-appointed teachers of MP, asks them to always keep a learning attitude

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the newly appointed teachers of Madhya Pradesh to always be open to learning and keep the student inside their heart awake.

The prime minister was virtually addressing the training programme of newly appointed teachers held at CM House in Bhopal on Wednesday.

"If the teachers revisit the last 15 years of your life, you all will see it was your mother and teachers who have influenced and inspired you the most. Just like your gurus maintained a string bond with you all, now as teachers it is your responsibilty to create a special place in the hearts of the students," PM Modi said.

More than 22,400 teachers have been appointed in Madhya Pradesh and half of them will be posted in the tribal belt. By seeing the modern need, the centre had introduced National Education Policy for all round development of the students. He also expressed his happiness that Madhya Pradesh government has set a target to make more than one lakh appointments on government posts.

He also lauded Madhya Pradesh for taking a big leap in the National Achievement Survey by clinching 5th place from the 17th place.