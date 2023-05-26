 PM may visit Jabalpur on International Yoga Day
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:58 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Jabalpur on June 21 when International Yoga Day is observed.

So, the preparations are on for organising the main function the Yoga Day at Jabalpur where he may address a rally.

The BJP is organising rallies from May 30 to June 30 to celebrate Modi’s nine years in office. As part of that event, Modi may address a rally in Jabalpur.

He recently held a rally in Rewa. He had already visited Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and Sheopur.

A function will be held to transfer Rs 3,000 crore to the farmers’ accounts. The Prime Minister may organise this event during his stay. The state Congress committee may organise a rally of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Jabalpur on June 12. So, the state BJP wants the Prime Minister’s visit in Jabalpur.

