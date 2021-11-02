PM in Bhopal on November 15

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing preparations for tribals’ convention to be organised at Jamboori Maidan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is schedule to visit on November 15.

He visited newly constructed Habibganj railway station to be dedicated to people by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will address the tribals’ convention to be held on Birsa Munda Jayanti. The day will be celebrated as Tribal Pride Day. The chief minister has asked officials to showcase traditions, culture, life values of tribals residing in the state.

During his visit, the chief minister was told about the products made by tribal self-help groups. Tribal dance will also be presented. Chouhan directed that special care should be taken of people coming for the convention so that they do not face any problem during transportation.

