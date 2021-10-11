PM has great vision of Digital India, working on it from day one, says Home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Monday the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a great vision for Digital India. That’s why he has been working on it right from day one.

Home minister said this while launching a digital transformation van (DTV) during a programme at Hotel Jehan Numa on Monday morning. The bus has been introduced by Indus Tower group.

“It is always the thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country should be made completely digital. Indus Tower Group is doing a great job of taking this thought forward,” said the home minister.

Home minister said, “Though digital India has been rapidly growing under the stewardship of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Covid-19 situation made us realise its importance further when students were taught online and even offices in government and private sector worked through Internet.”

Chief operating officer (COO) of Indus Towers Tejinder Kalra said it is very important to give digital education to more and more people.

Managing director Arpan Media Pvt Ltd Naveen Purohit said the importance of virtual education has been understood in the Corona era. Under this campaign of digital literacy, education will be provided through the van.

He said that this van will provide digital education to needy children, youth and women in rural and urban slums of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal. This van will provide computer literacy as well as how to use the resources for IT-enabled education of the people. The special thing is that people will not have to come near the van to study in the van, while the van itself will go to their locality and provide education.

