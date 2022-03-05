PM greets Chouhan on his birthday, calls him dynamic CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday on Saturday and called him a dynamic CM of Madhya Pradesh.

PM tweeted, “Birthday greetings to MP’s dynamic CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji. His development oriented leadership, administrative skills and humility have endeared him to countless people. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Greetings poured on him from ministers at the Centre, chief ministers, ministers, a good number of other political leaders and others from various parts of the country and Madhya Pradesh.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in his greeting wished a long and healthy life to Chouhan and said he hoped that Madhya Pradesh would touch a new height of development under the leadership of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

State BJP leaders celebrated Chouhan’s birthday at the state BJP office.

On the occasion, Chouhan, state BJP chief VD Sharma and several other leaders planted saplings. Chouhan has been planting a sapling every day for the past more than a year.

Born on March 5, 1959 in a farmer’s family at Jait village in Sehore district Chouhan did MA in philosophy from Barakatullah University and he passed the exam with a gold medal. Earlier, in 1975 he was students’ union president at Model Higher Secondary School. He was arrested during Emergency and put in Bhopal jail.

He has been Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s volunteer from 1977 and has held several posts up to the national level in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch.

He became state BJP president in Madhya Pradesh in 2005 and chief minister of the state on November 29 in the same year. He has been chief minister of the state since 2003 albeit a brief period of 15 months up to March, 2020. Presently, he is the CM of the state for a fourth term, a record no one has been able to achieve in the state.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Date extended for admission in Excellence and Model Schools

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:56 AM IST