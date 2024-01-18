PM GatiShakti Aids Ease Of Living: Dawra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The main objective of the PM Gati Shakti is to enhance coordination among ministries and provide a centralised transportation and logistics grid for smoother information flow and expedited project clearance, it helps in ease of living, said Special Secretary DPIIT (Logistics) Sumita Dawra.

Under the programme, 112 aspirational districts are selected around the nation, from Madhya Pradesh eight districts and from Chhattisgarh 10 have been selected, said the official while talking to media persons after attending the Central Zone District Level Capacity Building Workshop here on Thursday. She further said that, for comprehensive planning of economic and social infrastructure, multimodal connectivity to industrial and economic nodes, tourism sites, schools, hospitals, anganwadis etc. an array of information is needed at states, Union Territories and district level.

The district collectors possess unique and comprehensive understanding of their respective districts, specific challenges, priorities and infrastructure requirements, and can also verify data at their level. Hence, as a logical next step, the outreach of PMGS is being taken to district level, she added. Sharing the prospects of the Gati Shakti approach she informed that, the project alignment of Lakhnadon - Raipur Greenfield corridor that connects NH-44 in the state of Madhya Pradesh with NH-30 in Chhattisgarh has been optimized using the PMGS NMP portal. It will also improve connectivity with 5 Major Railway Stations, 3 Airports, and 1 multimodal logistics park to improve multi-modal transportation.

MD, MPIDC Navneet Mohan Kothari and Joint Secretary, DPIIT (Logistics) E Srinivas were also present at the workshop. In the workshop 150 participants from Central ministries, State governments and district level officials of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, representing infrastructure and social sectors, along with other relevant stakeholders including from Niti Aayog and BISAG-N were present in the meeting.