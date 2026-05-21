PM CARES Funds Delayed; Covid Orphans In MP Struggle To Manage Studies, Daily Expenses | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly five years after losing their parents to Covid-19, several beneficiaries of the Centre’s PM CARES for Children scheme in Madhya Pradesh have alleged that the financial assistance meant for them is being released irregularly, leaving them struggling to manage college fees, rent, transport and day-to-day expenses on their own.

Children said the monthly support under the scheme has not been credited for the last four months. They alleged that delays are not new and that payments often arrive only after gaps of three to four months.

Eighteen-year-old Chirag Thakur, who lost both his parents to Covid-19 in April 2021, said the uncertainty around the payments has become a recurring problem.

“Money has not come for the last four months. This happens almost every time. We have to manage everything on our own till the amount comes,” he said.Chirag also alleged that despite completing all formalities and submitting documents, he did not receive the promised fee waiver at his government college.

“I had all the required documents, but still I had to pay the college fees myself,” he said.

CM funds gives money regularly, but lacks in giving other assistance

Shikha Thakur, who also lost her parents during the pandemic, said assistance under the Madhya Pradesh government’s CM Covid Bal Seva scheme is being received regularly till beneficiaries attain 21 years of age.

However, she alleged that support linked to higher education assistance had not materialised.

“Even the Collector signed the papers and all procedures were completed, but I still did not receive the amount for my college fees,” she said.

What is the PM CARES for Children scheme?

According to official guidelines of the PM CARES for Children scheme, launched in 2021 for children who lost parents, legal guardians or adoptive parents due to Covid-19, beneficiaries are entitled to multiple layers of support, including financial assistance, education support and health coverage.

Beneficiaries are supposed to receive a monthly stipend from the age of 18 till 23 years, after which a lump sum amount of Rs10 lakh is to be handed over to them.Children staying with relatives are entitled to Rs4,000 per month under Mission Vatsalya for care and support.

Suresh Tomar, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development Department, said the funds are received from PM CARES and payments are sometimes delayed. “Since the state government does not always have enough funds available, the money cannot be released on time. When the funds are received together, they are distributed at once,” he said.